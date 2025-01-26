Apple has just announced that 68% of all iPhones have iOS 18 (its latest mobile operating system) installed. The iPhone maker released a new report showing the adoption rate of its latest versions of operating systems, including iOS 18 and iPadOS 18. The Cupertino-headquartered company reveals that around 53% of all iPads are running iPadOS 18.

Interestingly, since the public release in September 2024, Apple has shared iOS 18-related insights for the first time. Apple informed that iOS 18 is installed on approximately 76% of iPhones introduced in the last 4 years.

This latest iteration of Apple’s mobile operating system – iOS 18 – is packed with various new features, including enhanced customization options for icons and home screen layout, a redesigned Control Center, and the ability to add or change controls on the Lock Screen.

In October 2024, Apple released iOS 18.1 with the first set of ‘Apple Intelligence’ features. Then, in December 2024, Apple rolled out the latest software updates for iPhones and iPads, iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2. With that update, the company mainly added several AI tools under its Apple Intelligence suite.

Meanwhile, speaking of the remaining iPhones available worldwide, about 19% are still running iOS 17, while 13% are using an earlier version of iOS (like iOS 16 and so on). At the same time, 19% of iPhones released in the last 4 years currently have iOS 17 installed. Coming to the iPads, of all active devices, 28% are running iPadOS 17, and 19% are running an earlier version of iPadOS.

Interestingly, these official numbers by the company are shared at a time when iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 updates are reportedly set to be released in the coming weeks. The upcoming improvements and new features in these updates may push more users to adopt the latest operating system.

Notably, in iOS 18.3 beta 3 for developers, the company has temporarily disabled the Notification Summaries feature powered by Apple Intelligence for news and entertainment applications. This is due to complaints related to inaccuracies in the summaries.

In the meantime, Apple is set to release its Q1 2025 earnings report on January 30, 2025, which will detail the company’s performance for the period from October to December 2024.