Apple’s highly anticipated OS upgrade for iPhones — the iOS 18 — is now available for everyone to download. The new iteration comes with a long list of new features, making it perhaps Apple’s biggest generational upgrade to the IOS ecosystem. Apple Intelligence though — something which is hugely anticipated — is not a part of this release and is expected to be available in the next available update.
As has always been the case, the process to upgrade your devices is pretty straight-forward. Head on to Settings — General — Software Update and check for the latest version. The update is available both — as an over-the-air option in the Settings app and by plugging your device to your computer for a wired update. In case you are short on space on your device, the latter would work best.
Depending on the region you are in, the update may roll out a bit later in the day. The new update works with the iPhone XR & XS or later, as well as the second- and third-generation iPhone SE. Apple has increased the compatibility model numbers this time, with all iOS 17 devices eligible for iOS 18 update.
While the Apple Intelligence suite may not be a part of this upgrade, there is still plenty of new stuff that would be a welcome change for iPhone users. For starters, there is a heavy focus on personalisation and customisation, with the home screen and lock screen now almost as customisable as that on Android. There is now the ability to change icons, a revamped control center and support for hidden apps.
In terms of customisation, users can now change the size of their icons, and place them anywhere on the grid. Once you enlarge them, the text underneath the app is hidden, giving users greater control over how their home screen should look. There is custom icons as well, with Apple providing options to change the color to appeal to user preference. Going forward, watch out for app developers to offer custom icons of their own as a part of newer app updates.
The Control Center redesign is even more refreshing. Groups of controls — including favourites, media playback, Home controls and connectivity, and the new controls gallery featuring options from third-party apps — can be organized so that they’re always just a swipe away. Users can also access their favorite controls from the Action button, and for the first time, users can change the controls on the Lock Screen or remove them entirely.