Apple first opened its Stores in India two years ago, and now the Apple Store app is finally making an appearance in the world’s second-largest internet market. The iPhone maker officially announced the launch, and the app is available for download on the App Store.

“At Apple, our customer is at the centre of everything we do, and we are thrilled to introduce the Apple Store app to reach even more users in India, further deepening our connections,” Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s head of Retail Online, commented on the development. “With the Apple Store app, customers will discover a new and seamless way to shop for all our incredible products, receive personalised support, and really experience the best of Apple.”

With the Apple Store app, users have a greater range of features that aim to meet their individual needs. Multiple tabs are available to help customers navigate through Apple’s product offerings and services. One of the standout features is the “For You” tab, which utilizes customer data to deliver timely and relevant product recommendations to simplify the shopping journey. Once users have placed their orders, they can choose to have their purchases delivered directly to their homes, or they can opt to pick them up at a nearby Apple Store.

In addition to this, the Apple Store app also comes with a “Go Further” tab, which connects users to Apple Specialists for personalized online support after a purchase. This support includes help with setting up new devices and information about the most effective ways to use them. Furthermore, the app allows customers to access “Today at Apple” sessions, which are designed to help users make the most out of their Apple products by offering tips and tricks into various features.

In fact, users can customize their Apple products with the new Apple Store app to suit their tastes and preferences. The app allows customers to engrave devices such as AirPods, iPads, and Apple Pencils with a variety of options including names, initials, or emojis. This feature is available in eight languages. And if this is not enough, the app provides the option to configure Macs with upgraded specifications, including more powerful chips, additional memory, and larger storage capacities—features that have long been in demand by Indian consumers.