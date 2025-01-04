Apple has once again launched a limited-edition version of AirPods 4. This special edition comes with an engraved Year of the Snake icon. Apple launched it to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which begins on January 29 and this “Year of the Snake” edition also showcases a special symbol on the box’s side.

At present, Apple’s Year of the Snake AirPods 4 can be purchased in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore. The special edition AirPods 4 are available for order starting today, with deliveries expected to begin on January 8. Apple has implemented a two-unit limit per customer for this edition.

These new special AirPods are identical to the standard AirPods 4 launched in September 2024, featuring Active Noise Cancellation. Interestingly, they are priced the same at approximately $249.00. However, the unique aspect of this edition is its USB-C charging case. Powered by the H2 chip, they deliver clearer calls with Voice Isolation and Conversation Awareness, along with hands-free Siri interaction.

These AirPods are rated IP54 for dust, sweat, and water resistance and offer up to 30 hours of listening time with the USB-C charging case. The case also includes a built-in speaker for Find My and supports wireless charging via an Apple Watch charger or Qi-certified chargers. In terms of other features, the AirPods 4 also include adaptive audio, transparency mode, support for spatial audio, and more, making them a versatile choice for users. Apple has a tradition of releasing special edition AirPods for Lunar New Year. In 2023, Apple focused on customizing AirPods Pro instead of standard AirPods. They released limited editions for the Year of the Dragon, Ox, Tiger, and Rabbit.

Importantly, this development comes as Apple is losing market share in China. To boost sales, Apple is offering a rare discount in China from January 4 to 7. As part of this promotion, Apple is offering up to 500 yuan off its flagship iPhone models, including the iPhone 16 Pro (starting at 7,999 yuan) and iPhone 16 Pro Max (starting at 9,999 yuan), as well as other products.

AirPods are one of Apple’s most popular products and contribute significantly to the company’s revenue. In 2024, AirPods are expected to contribute $22 billion in revenue, marking a 19.6% increase from 2023.