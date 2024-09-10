Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ event revealed Apple’s latest offering for the wireless earbud market – the AirPods 4. This new release comes with two distinct models: a standard version and a higher-end option featuring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Both models bring several new features, including a refined design, improved audio capabilities, and the long-awaited switch to USB-C charging.

The AirPods 4 retain Apple’s signature aesthetic, and the company claims are the “most comfortable” AirPods they’ve ever produced. While the design remains open-air, which has been a hallmark of the AirPods line, subtle changes have been introduced to enhance both fit and audio performance. The earbuds maintain the familiar white stem look but offer improvements that cater to both long-term wearers and casual listeners alike. The base model, priced at $129, offers users the refined design, USB-C charging, and improved sound quality that come with the H2 chip. Meanwhile, the higher-end version with ANC costs $179 and includes advanced features like adaptive audio and noise cancellation. Both models will ship on September 20, and Apple is already accepting preorders.

One of the biggest updates to the AirPods 4 is the switch from Apple’s proprietary Lightning port to USB-C. This change brings the base AirPods model in line with other Apple products, which have gradually transitioned to the more universal USB-C standard. Not only does this improve convenience for users with multiple devices, but it also future-proofs the AirPods 4, allowing them to fit seamlessly into Apple’s evolving ecosystem. Both the standard and ANC models feature USB-C charging, offering users greater flexibility, as the earbuds also support wireless charging for added convenience.

Central to the improvements in the AirPods 4 is the inclusion of Apple’s H2 chip. This next-generation chip enables several advanced audio features, including personalized spatial audio. Previously only available on the higher-end AirPods Pro, this feature creates a more immersive listening experience by tailoring audio output to the user’s specific ear shape. This spatial audio feature, alongside improved voice isolation for clearer calls, significantly enhances sound quality, making the AirPods 4 a strong contender in the crowded wireless earbud market.

For users who opt for the more premium version, Active Noise Cancellation is one of the standout features. The addition of ANC marks the first time this technology has been available on a non-Pro version of the AirPods, and it promises to offer a more immersive experience by blocking out ambient noise. Apple’s adaptive audio technology, which automatically adjusts between ANC and transparency modes based on environmental factors, also makes its debut. This feature allows listeners to enjoy seamless transitions between different listening modes, providing the best audio experience whether in a quiet room or a noisy street.

While the AirPods 4 itself doesn’t boast any major health-related advancements, Apple has made strides in integrating health features into its AirPods Pro line. The AirPods Pro 2, which launched in 2023, now includes a hearing test feature that allows users to monitor their hearing health via the Health app on their iPhone. After completing the hearing test, the AirPods Pro 2 can even function as hearing aids for those with moderate hearing loss. These features are not currently available on the AirPods 4. The case also comes with a built-in speaker, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. This speaker works in conjunction with Apple’s Find My feature, helping users locate their earbuds if they go missing.

In addition to hearing tests, Apple’s AirPods now come equipped with hearing protection technology. This feature monitors external noise levels and ensures that harmful sounds are limited without compromising audio quality. Furthermore, the models of the AirPods 4 offer up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case, which has also been redesigned to be Apple’s smallest case yet. This compact case supports both wired (via USB-C) and wireless charging as well.

In addition to the AirPods 4, Apple has also announced an updated version of its premium over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max. While these do not feature significant hardware upgrades, they now come with a USB-C charging port and new color options. Priced at $549, the new AirPods Max model will be available on the same release date as the AirPods 4.