Amazon’s annual AWS re:Invent conference is now set to return to Las Vegas from December 2 to 6, 2024. The 13th edition of Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) premier global event promises an array of keynotes, technical sessions, workshops, and interactive exhibits that are designed to engage cloud professionals, developers, and business leaders.

As expected from Amazon’s focus on AI, generative AI is set to be the cynosure of every eye at the upcoming event. “Generative AI will be a focus at AWS’s biggest annual cloud event, as well as news, keynotes, and innovation talks,” the e-commerce giant revealed in an official statement. So attendees can expect deep dives into topics like AI’s role in aviation, humanitarian applications, and workplace transformation, to name some, as Amazon has over 500 generative AI-related sessions on the schedule.

In fact, AWS has reported significant revenue growth in this domain, claiming “multiple billions” in earnings, even though it continues to fall behind competitors in public perception. Still, Amazon has been investing heavily in AI startup Anthropic – Amazon recently pumped in an additional $4 billion in the Claude-maker. This partnership positions AWS as the company’s primary model training partner, and is expected to be a key talking point at the upcoming event.

“AWS re:Invent is our biggest cloud event of the year, and a lot of news is made on stage. Expect service, customer, and partner announcements with the newest updates in generative AI, machine learning, and compute, along with stories from customers about their cloud journeys,” Amazon noted.

In addition to this, the event is set to feature a series of high-profile keynotes, including presentations by AWS executives Swami Sivasubramanian and Werner Vogels. Sivasubramanian, Vice President of AI and Data. Vogels, Amazon’s Chief Technology Officer, will close the week with his signature address, which combines forward-looking technology predictions with announcements of new AWS services. The event will also be the first under the leadership of Matt Garman, who became AWS CEO earlier this year, after his predecessor, Adam Selipsky, stepped away from the position after holding it for three years. Garman’s keynote address is scheduled for December 3.

Furthermore, the AWS Builders Fair, a science fair-inspired exhibit, will showcase projects developed by AWS experts and partners. Attendees can also explore the re:Invent Expo, as well as take part in interactive activities such as autonomous car racing, AI-powered art installations, and sports simulations. The event is also set to come with Formula 1 pit wall simulator, NHL-inspired hockey challenges, and a Bundesliga free-kick simulation.