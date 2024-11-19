Perplexity AI is now adding a new shopping feature within its AI search engine for its premium users. The feature, called ‘Buy with Pro’ lets users shop for their required products by giving prompts to the AI search engine, similar to how they would give for any other AI task.

You get a thoroughly researched answer with compact visual product cards and can buy the products right from the answer with one click. According to Perplexity, the features works even better well for compound queries like “stuff to buy when I want to throw a disco party.”

At the initial roll out stage, the “Buy with Pro” experience is currently available to US Perplexity Pro users, but is expected to expand internationally soon. The user authorizes Perplexity to transact on their behalf, and the checkout flow is accomplished with a mix of AI and humans in the loop.

In terms of commercial value for Perplexity, the company says there is no such commercial kick back — commissions etc — that they are getting at this point.

While the ‘Buy with Pro’ feature is available only to its premium users, Perplexity regular users will still have access to other AI-enabled features related to shopping, such as new product cards. These also include new product cards that will appear for product-related searches. For users in the US, these cards show a product image and its price, along with AI-written summaries of key features and reviews.