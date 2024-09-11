Sony has officially announced the PlayStation 5 Pro, an upgraded version of its flagship gaming console, set to hit the market on November 7, with a hefty price tag of $699.99. This long-anticipated release promises improvements in graphics, speed, and overall performance, targeting gamers looking for a superior experience beyond what the original PS5 offered. However, with its higher price point also comes the omission of a built-in disc drive.

“Over the last four years since the launch of PS5, we’ve worked hard to continuously evolve the console experience and deliver the great games our players expect from us. Today, I’m incredibly proud to announce the next step in that evolution and welcome PlayStation 5 Pro to the PlayStation family – our most advanced and innovative console hardware to date,” Sony announced in a blog post.

The PS5 Pro offers an array of enhancements over the standard PS5, the most notable being its upgraded Graphics Processing Unit (GPU). With 67% more compute units and 28% faster memory than the original model, the PS5 Pro is designed to handle more graphically intensive games with greater ease. These upgrades result in up to 45% faster rendering speeds, which could be a game-changer for those who prefer smooth, high-fidelity visuals. According to Sony, the improved GPU will deliver higher frame rates and better resolution, eliminating the need to choose between performance and fidelity modes, which is a common trade-off on the current PS5.

The PS5 Pro also comes with enhanced ray tracing capabilities. In the PS5 Pro, ray tracing is reportedly up to three times faster, which could lead to visually stunning gameplay in titles that support the feature. Sony has also introduced PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), an AI-based upscaling tech that is aimed at improving image clarity and delivering more detailed visuals, further enhancing the immersive quality of games.

Despite its premium status, the PS5 Pro does not come with a built-in Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, a move that may frustrate fans of physical media. Instead, Sony is selling a detachable disc drive separately for $79.99, bringing the total cost for those wanting physical game support to nearly $780. This decision follows a trend Sony began with the release of the slim version of the PS5, which also offered a disc-less model. While the option to add a disc drive later may appeal to some, the lack of an integrated solution on a console marketed as “Pro” has raised eyebrows.

In addition to the missing disc drive, users will need to purchase other accessories like a vertical stand separately, adding to the overall cost. However, the PS5 Pro will include a DualSense Wireless Controller and the popular Astro’s Playroom pre-installed, mirroring the offering from the standard PS5. The PS5 Pro’s launch comes at a time when Sony is forecasting lower overall PlayStation 5 sales for the fiscal year. The company expects to sell 18 million PS5 units, down from 20.8 million the previous year. This dip in sales aligns with a broader global decline in the gaming console market, yet Sony seems optimistic that the introduction of the PS5 Pro will reinvigorate interest, particularly among hardcore gamers looking for the best possible performance. However, the high price point could limit the console’s appeal to a niche segment of the gaming community. At $699.99, the PS5 Pro is priced $200 more than the standard PS5 with a disc drive and $250 more than the digital edition.

Sony has made backward compatibility a priority with the PS5 Pro, with support for over 8,500 PlayStation 4 titles. Additionally, the new system will feature “Game Boost,” a mode that enhances the performance and resolution of select PS4 and PS5 games, ensuring that even older titles can take advantage of the console’s increased power. Over 50 games will be labeled as “PS5 Pro Enhanced” at launch, offering specific patches that unlock the full potential of the new hardware. Titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and Assassin’s Creed: Shadows are among the games that will receive these updates. The PS5 Pro’s Game Boost and PS5 Pro Enhanced patches will be offered free of charge, a practice the company has used before when transitioning from the PS4 to the PS5.