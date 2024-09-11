Sergey Brin, one of the co-founders of Google, has now made a return to the company, actively leading its efforts in AI. The move comes at a time when all major tech companies globally, are running behind ‘AI’, in a bid to capture a larger piece of the pie, early on. That, withstanding the fact that AI needs an evolution in itself now, from being a fun generative AI bot that almost everyone seems to be building, to more direct, industrial use-cases.

Brin spoke at an interview during the All-In Summit in Los Angeles, expressing his excitement about the recent advancements in AI. He went on to add that he believes that the recent progress in AI is the most exciting development in computer science in his career, and remains particularly interested in how AI can be used to improve search and other day-to-day tasks.

For example, Brin has leveraged AI to write code and generate Sudoku puzzles, and believes that AI will continue to become more and more powerful and that it will have a major impact on the world. However, he also warns that AI is not perfect and that it can make mistakes. He believes that it is important to be aware of the limitations of AI and to use it responsibly.

“It’s a big, fast-moving field,” Brin said, adding that the tech is likely to continue to become more and more powerful and go on to have a major impact on the world. Still, AI also brings a host of dangers with it, and it is far from perfect and is prone to making mistakes. He believes that it is important to be aware of the limitations of AI and to use it responsibly – for example,being careful about the data that is used to train AI models. He also believes that it is important to be aware of the potential biases that can be built into AI models.

This development comes at a time when Google has been heavily investing in AI, leading to the creation of a new ecosystem of AI-powered tools and services. This includes Gemini, the company’s conversational AI chatbot, which has been continually refined and expanded in its capabilities. Gemini can generate different creative text formats, such as poems, code, scripts, musical pieces, emails, letters, and others, making it a versatile tool for various tasks.

The company has also rolled out AI-powered features that improve search results and provide more relevant information to users. These enhancements include “Search Generative Experience” (SGE), which allows users to interact with search results in a more conversational manner. Similarly, Google has released a range of tools for developers and businesses, such as Vertex AI, a machine learning platform that simplifies the development and deployment of AI models. These tools empower developers to build and deploy AI applications more efficiently.