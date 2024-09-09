Its September, and with that month come up Apple’s shiny new gadgets. The first of those, is a brand new Watch Series 10, which is Apple’s thinnest Watch ever and is nearly bezel-less in terms of display. The display in fact, is even larger than last year’s Ultra series. The Series 10 is powered by Apple’s new S10 Chip.

Historically, Apple has incrementally increased the size of its watch screens to enhance user experience, and the Apple Watch Series 10 continues this trend. The new model is markedly thinner than its predecessor, measuring just 9.7 millimeters, which is a reduction of nearly 10% compared to the Series 9. This increase in size is aimed at providing users with a more expansive display that enhances readability and interaction. The Series 10 also boasts a larger screen, which is up to 30% bigger than previous models. This increase in display size is achieved through the use of a new wide-angle OLED screen that improves visibility and brightness by up to 40% when viewed from an angle. The screen is covered by a durable onyx glass, and the model is available with a titanium finish, which replaces the previous stainless steel option.

The Series 10’s front crystal extends down the sides of the case, offering an expansive viewing area. The new display technology also supports an “Always On” mode, updating the display once per second rather than the previous one-minute interval. This upgrade is aimed at providing users with a more immediate and accessible view of their smartwatch data.

“Often you look at your watch from an angle, like while you’re walking typing on the keyboard, or when your hand is resting in your lap. So, we made the display on series 10 up to 40% brighter when viewed from an angle, which improves visibility and makes it easier to read your watch with a quick glance. We also developed wide angle OLEDs to be extremely power efficient, which allows the display to update once a second and Always On mode instead of just once a minute,” Apple said.

One of the most significant upgrades in the Apple Watch Series 10 is its enhanced health monitoring capabilities. One of the most notable additions is sleep apnea detection. This condition, characterized by repeated interruptions in breathing during sleep, can have significant health implications. The Series 10 utilizes its accelerometer to monitor breathing disturbances, providing users with valuable insights into their sleep quality. While Apple claims this feature is “medical grade,” it is pending FDA approval, with the company anticipating a forthcoming certification.

Alongside sleep apnea detection, the Series 10 includes a new Vitals app integrated into watchOS 11. This app consolidates various health metrics, such as medication reminders, noise level alerts, and ovulation tracking based on risk temperature. These features are designed to enhance user wellness by providing timely reminders and notifications related to their health status. “To detect sleep apnea, the Apple Watch uses the accelerometer to monitor a new metric during sleep called breathing disturbances. You can view your nightly values in the health app, which can also help you understand the restfulness of your sleep every 30 days. Apple Watch will analyse your breathing disturbance data and notify you if it shows consistent signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea,” Dr Sumbul Ahmed Desai commented on the matter.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is powered by the new S10 chip, which incorporates advanced neural processing capabilities. This chip enhances the smartwatch’s ability to manage voice clarity during calls, automate widget adjustments, curate images, and facilitate translation services. Additionally, the Series 10 features a significantly updated speaker system, allowing users to play music and podcasts directly from the device without needing additional accessories such as AirPods. The new charging technology supports fast charging, enabling the watch to reach up to 80% battery life within just 30 minutes. Furthermore, the Series 10’s water resistance has been improved, now certified for high-speed water sports up to 20 meters deep. The GPS-only variant of the Apple Watch Series 10 starts at $399, while the GPS + cellular model costs $499.

In similar news, Apple also introduced the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which seems to be mainly designed for athletes and swimmers. This wearable will be made available in Satin Black and starts at $799 once it goes on sale from September 20. It also comes with updated bands, which now feature matching black titanium hardware.