With another year comes yet another annual dev-conference by Apple. The company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is known to make waves across the industry with its reveals and announcements, and now, the iPhone maker confirmed that its 35th annual WWDC is set to take place from June 10-14. This year’s event will be primarily online, with a limited in-person component at Apple Park on opening day.

The WWDC 2024 keynote presentation, slated for June 10 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, serves as the centerpiece of the conference. Led by Apple executives, including CEO Tim Cook, the keynote will be setting the stage for the unveiling of new software updates, potential hardware releases, and offering insights into Apple’s vision for the future. For those who want to experience WWDC in person, space will be limited at the event held at Apple Park on June 10th. Details on how to apply to attend this special event will be available on the Apple Developer website and app. The online portion of WWDC 2024 will offer a variety of activities beyond the opening keynote address. Developers can expect sessions, workshops, and opportunities to connect with Apple developers and engineers. This is a valuable chance to learn about the latest tools, frameworks, and features that will be available in upcoming Apple products.

“We’re so excited to connect with developers from around the world for an extraordinary week of technology and community at WWDC24,” Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, commented on the matter. “WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful.”

What can we expected to be revealed at this year’s developer conference? There is expected to be a particular focus on AI (which is unsurprising, given Apple’s focus on generative AI and its efforts to catch up with the likes of Microsoft and Google in the AI race). New features and functionalities are anticipated for various operating systems, including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and even visionOS 2, the operating system for the company’s newly-released Apple Vision Pro headset. There have also been rumors about a potential integration of Google’s Gemini AI with Apple devices, which could be a significant announcement at the event.

While software takes center stage, there’s a chance for some hardware announcements as well. New M3-based Macs, particularly an M3 Ultra Mac Studio, are a possibility. Additionally, updates to the AirPods lineup, including both entry-level and noise-cancelling options, and perhaps even refreshed AirPods Max headphones might be unveiled. And if this is not enough, WWDC 2024 is also expected to showcase Apple’s support towards the next generation (with the Swift Student Challenge). Applicants will be notified of their status on Thursday, March 28, and winners of this challenge will be eligible to apply for the in-person experience at Apple Park, giving them a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Apple development.