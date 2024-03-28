Amazon is bumping up its AI warchest for the ongoing tech wars around AI. Last year, we reported that the e-commerce behemoth Amazon was looking to invest up to $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic. Soon, it was joined by Google. Now, several months down the line, Amazon has made good on its promise and added to its initial investment of $1.25 billion by injecting an additional $2.75 billion into Anthropic, bringing its total investment in the startup to a substantial $4 billion.

This investment is the largest venture capital outlay in Amazon’s history, and will serve as a critical catalyst for Anthropic’s development of cutting-edge AI models. To date, the San Francisco-based Anthropic has garnered significant attention for its “Claude” family of large language models (LLMs), particularly Claude 3. For those who need a refresher, Claude-3 comes in three versions, with varying capabilities and costs. The most powerful version, Opus, reportedly outperformed competitors like OpenAI’s GPT-4 on certain benchmarks. This investment will enable Anthropic to accelerate the development of even more powerful and versatile AI models.

As part of the agreement, Anthropic will leverage the vast computational resources of AWS cloud infrastructure, specifically the custom-built AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips, for training and deploying its advanced AI models. Anthropic’s AI models will also be made accessible to AWS customers through the Amazon Bedrock service (which will be useful, and comes at a time when businesses are already using Amazon Bedrock to build their GenAI applications with Claude AI). This service allows businesses to integrate various LLM models, including those from Anthropic and other developers, into their applications and workflows. The end results could be spectacular – imagine AI-powered tools capable of generating high-quality marketing copy, automating repetitive tasks, or even assisting with product development.

“We have a notable history with Anthropic, together helping organizations of all sizes around the world to deploy advanced generative artificial intelligence applications across their organizations. Anthropic’s visionary work with generative AI, most recently the introduction of its state-of-the art Claude 3 family of models, combined with Amazon’s best-in-class infrastructure like AWS Tranium and managed services like Amazon Bedrock further unlocks exciting opportunities for customers to quickly, securely, and responsibly innovate with generative AI. Generative AI is poised to be the most transformational technology of our time, and we believe our strategic collaboration with Anthropic will further improve our customers’ experiences, and look forward to what’s next,” Dr. Swami Sivasubramanian, VP of Data and AI at AWS, commented on the matter.

The combined expertise of AWS and Anthropic has the potential to significantly accelerate the development and adoption of AI across various industries. Businesses in healthcare, finance, public services, and other sectors can leverage this technology to automate tasks, gain deeper insights from data, and drive innovation.

Furthermore, by making Anthropic’s AI models readily available through the Amazon Bedrock service, this investment could significantly lower the barrier to entry for businesses interested in adopting generative AI technologies. This has the potential to empower smaller companies and startups to leverage AI for tasks like content creation, data analysis, and code generation.