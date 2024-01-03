Samsung has officially announced its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for January 17, 2024, in San Jose, California. The event aims to unveil the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series, introducing a new era of mobile artificial intelligence. Samsung promises a revolutionary mobile experience that will transform how users live, connect, and create, setting a higher standard for intelligent mobile interactions.

The company’s invitation to the event reads, “[Invitation] Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Opening a New Era of Mobile AI.” Samsung plans to showcase the latest innovations in its Galaxy S series, designed to provide an all-new mobile experience driven by AI technology. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel, starting at 11:30 p.m. IST.

In preparation for the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung released a teaser video that takes viewers on a journey through the evolution of its mobile phones over the past four decades. The video showcases iconic moments in Samsung’s mobile history, from the introduction of the first brick phone in 1988 to pioneering large-screen phones like the Galaxy Note in 2011 and the innovative Galaxy Z Flip, which marked Samsung’s entry into foldable smartphones.

The teaser concludes with a glimpse of the silhouette of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, teasing the audience about the “new era of mobile.”

Ahead of the official launch, as per information from a post by DontMatterToYou on X, leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra design have surfaced, displayed on a poster in a Brazilian store. The leaked images reveal a design closely resembling its predecessor, featuring five metal-ringed rear sensors and a flashlight. Noteworthy elements include a built-in stylus, a new titanium colour option, and the incorporation of titanium side rails, enhancing the smartphone’s premium appearance.

Rumours also suggest that Samsung will introduce novel Galaxy AI features alongside the Galaxy S24 series launch. These AI functionalities may include tools for image creation and editing, real-time translation, and voice recording, potentially positioning Samsung’s high-end smartphones as competitors to the Apple iPhone 15 series and Google Pixel 8 series.

The colour options for the Indian variants of the Galaxy S24 series have also been tipped on X by Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) with multiple shades expected for each model. Leak-based information suggests colour options like black, grey, yellow, and violet for the Galaxy S24, black and violet for the Galaxy S24 Plus, and black, titanium grey, yellow, and violet for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Additionally, exclusive shades may be available for purchase through Samsung’s online store.

In anticipation of the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung has opened pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 series in India. Interested customers can pre-book the latest flagship by purchasing the Next Galaxy VIP PASS for Rs. 1,999, offering the chance to acquire the Galaxy S24 series on or after January 17. Pre-ordering comes with various benefits, including extra rewards worth Rs. 5,000, the best exchange value, the option to buy a special edition Galaxy S24, and early delivery.