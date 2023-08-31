X, formerly Twitter, will soon be rolling out audio and video calling feature, as it moves towards Musk’s ambitions of becoming the “everything app”. The announcement came via the usual route – Elon Musk “x-ing” about it on x via an x.

Users will not need a phone number for the features that will be available on Apple’s iOS, Google’s Android and personal computers, Musk said in post on X on Thursday.

Video & audio calls coming to X: – Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC

– No phone number needed

– X is the effective global address book That set of factors is unique. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023

Ever since his purchase of the microblogging platform, Musk has repeatedly talked about converting the formerly known Twitter into an everything app. The platform was hence renamed as “X”, with several new features added or in the pipeline, along the lines of China’s WeChat.