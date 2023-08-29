Apollo.io, a B2B sales intelligence platform that provides sales and marketing teams with easy access to verified contact data for over 270 million B2B contacts, has announced a new $100Mn Series D fundraise. This Series D round, which comes just a year after it raised $110Mn, was led by Bain Capital Ventures (BCV), with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital, Tribe Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners.

This investment brings the company’s total funding to approximately $250 million while nearly doubling the valuation of the company at $1.6 billion.

Sales conversions, specially in the B2B space, has become increasingly difficult in the post COVID-world. Small and medium business are finding it difficult to navigate the complex supply chains that unravelled during COVID-19, while large businesses haven’t found the right suppliers.

Founded in 2015, Apollo.io help revenue teams from a now claimed client list of over 500,000 companies, access nearly 270 million B2B leads from across the globe. Additionally, the platform also lets these teams engage and ultimately convert these leads. By building sales intelligence, engagement, and execution workflows on top of Apollo’s proprietary B2B buyer database, Apollo enables sales and marketing teams to operationalize their go-to-market strategy, generate pipeline, win deals, and improve team performance with AI-driven GTM guidance — all in one streamlined platform.

“Our investors, led by Bain Capital Ventures, bring a new level of sophistication to the table that will accelerate Apollo.io’s journey from startup to scaleup. We look forward to expanding our offering for sales professionals to effectively target, engage, and convert buyers into long-lasting customers”, said Tim Zheng, Co-Founder and CEO at Apollo.

Zheng says the company has experienced unprecedented levels of growth over the last two years. Revenues have grown by over 9x and over three million GTM professionals at over 500,000 companies from startups to global conglomerates, have been served.

“Tim and the Apollo team have built a remarkable B2B platform that we believe will redefine the next generation of go-to-market sales,” added Merritt Hummer, Partner at Bain Capital Ventures which has led this round.