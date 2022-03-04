Apollo.io, the B2B sales intelligence platform backed by Nexus Venture partners among others, has announced a new $110Mn Series C round. The round was led by Sequoia Capital, along with existing investors Tribe Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, and NewView Capital. Apollo.io’s total fundraise now stands at $150Mn post this Series C.

Apollo.io provides sales professionals with an end-to-end platform, that helps them work with and convert over 200 million buyers on the platform. The platform offers powerful and smart sales engagement features to help sales teams automate their workflows and outreach driving increased productivity. Additionally, it also streamlines sales processes by integrating with other sales tools including Salesforce, HubSpot, Marketo, Sendgrid, and LinkedIn.

“Apollo.io simplifies the convoluted and manual processes of sales prospecting—ultimately, making smart, data-driven GTM simple and accessible to all,” said Sonya Huang, Partner at Sequoia. “Tim and the Apollo team have built a product-led tool that is beloved by thousands of customers. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Apollo on their journey to help every company reach its full potential.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing an accelerated transformation to digital for businesses and professionals, Apollo.io has seen significant growth, despite a relatively short existence period. The company claims to have helped over one million professionals, across 160,000 companies, automate their sales processes and “10X” their revenue.

Apollo’s own Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) has nearly tripled in the past 12 months. Since announcing its Series B round of funding three months ago, Apollo.io expanded its paid customer base by nearly 60% to over 15,000 paying customers.

The company aims to deploy this fresh capital primarily to accelerate its product-led growth, increasing its investment in product and engineering by nearly 300% to continue to build the best platform in its category. “This funding will enable us to hire the very best people in the industry, continue to build and market our category-leading sales intelligence and engagement platform, and accelerate our growth with investments in marketing and sales”, added Tim Zheng, co founder and CEO at Apollo.io.