When it comes to search and rescue, the iPhone may not be the first device that one will think of. Apple, however, has been changing that, and it continues to turn its flagship smartphone series into an all-around device that can be used for a multitude of purposes – even that of saving other people’s lives.

Ever since Apple unveiled the new Emergency SOS via satellite feature for its iPhone 14 lineup, we have seen instances of its use where they have helped save human lives. Now, we witness the first instance of Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection working in tandem as they helped rescue and save the lives of two individuals involved in a serious accident.

The individuals encountered trouble when their vehicle drove off the Angeles National Forest yesterday to plummet around 300 feet into the canyon. Being nearly 19 miles into the forest, they failed to find any cell phone coverage, which is where Apple’s services to aid in such instances kicked in. The iPhone 14’s Car Detection feature first registered it as a car crash, following which the Emergency SOS via satellite kicked in to connect the individuals to first responders.

Deputies, Fire Notified of Vehicle Over the Side Via iPhone Emergency Satellite Service This afternoon at approximately 1:55 PM, @CVLASD received a call from the Apple emergency satellite service. The informant and another victim had been involved in a single vehicle accident pic.twitter.com/tFWGMU5h3V — Montrose Search & Rescue Team (Ca.) (@MontroseSAR) December 14, 2022

In this case, the victims texted Apple’s emergency satellite services of the situation, who informed the Crescenta Valley police station (which received the call at around 1:55 PM) and other rescue units, including the country’s sheriff’s department, of the situation. This kicked off the first successful rescue mission to be documented live and orchestrated by Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection features.

According to the Montrose Search & Rescue Team, the Emergency SOS feature successfully communicated accurate latitude and longitude data to the rescue teams. The rescue team, with the help of a helicopter, was able to locate and rescue the victims in time and transport them to a nearby hospital.

This development adds to the increasing repertoire of success stories owing to Apple’s emergency features. You may remember that earlier this month, the Emergency SOS service proved to be instrumental in successfully rescuing a snowmobiler in Alaska after he was stranded in a remote area. Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite are impressive features in their own rights – especially when satellite connection is the only way you have to call for aid – but them working hand in hand to save lives and alert Search and Rescue (SAR) teams in time is nothing short of impressive.

For now, the iPhone 14 lineup are the only devices that come with the two features (alongside the Apple Watch Ultra) and from the looks of it, these features are going to be present in upcoming Apple devices. For now, Emergency SOS via Satellite is available in North America, France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK, and is free to use for two years.