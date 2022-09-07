It is fair to say that the iPhone 14 lineup was the centre of attraction at Apple’s “Far Out” event, which was also the company’s first indoor event since the pandemic forced companies to go virtual to unveil their newest creations to the world. However, that does not mean that other Apple products did not get love, and the Cupertino-headquartered tech giant has rolled out some products that its competitors must “watch” out for.

Apple Watch Series 8

This new device will come with several changes, which include several new health features and a flat-edged design. The Apple Watch Series 8 also comes with Always-on display and the latest sensors. You do not need to worry about its “health,” since Apple informed that it is durable and is dust proof, swim proof and crack proof. Coming with WatchOS 9, the Apple Watch Series 8 also sports a bigger display.

The new health features on the newest addition to the Apple Watch series include major updates to activity tracking and a new body temperature sensor (which was already leaked earlier). Of course, it focusses on women’s health and will help them keep track on ovulation as part of their cycle tracking. According to Dr Sumbul Desai, VP Health, the device contains a dual-sensore design – the temperature sensor is present on the back crystal near the skin, while the other is under the display.

With the temperature sensor, women can better understand and keep tabs on their ovulation as the sensor monitors the baseline temperature over a period of time. This is, predictably, useful for couples with fertility issues. The wearable will come in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Project Red.

What else is included in the health features of the Apple Watch Series 8? According to Apple, this includes sleep monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, glucose monitoring, a tool that alerts users if their blood oxygen level drops, and others. It seems to live up to the title of the “ultimate device for a healthy life.”

Additionally, the smartwatch comes with an improved low-power mode, which will give users 36 hours of battery life on one charge, and they can access more of the watch’s functions even when it is set to low-power mode. This will work on Series 4 and once users upgrade to watchOS 9, and if this is not enough, Apple Watch can also stay connected when users travel abroad. This will be possible via international roaming, and will work with Apple Watch Series 5 and future models.

The device starts at $399 for the GPS version and $499 for the cellular version. Go and pre-order them today, and the sale will begin next week.

Apple Watch Ultra

Newest addition to the Watch series, the new Apple Watch Ultra lives up to its reputation of being a more powerful version of the Apple Watch. Aimed for individuals such as athletes, the device comes with a special 49mm titanium case and a considerably larger display with brightness of up to 2000 nits. It is certainly for those who live life on the edge, as is evident for support for voice clarity even in windy conditions and two speakers.

The high-end Apple Watch supports cellular by default on all variants, and like the Apple Watch Series 8, will give users 36 hours of battery life on one charge. Equipped with a dual-frequency GPS (L1 and L5), its new Wayfinder face will help users find directions when they are lost. With the device, you can even alert people up to 600-feet away.

It starts at $799.

Apple SE 2

Last but certainly not the least, Apple released a new Apple Watch SE model. A model that is more pocket-friendly the device will come with features such as crash detection and family setup. Coming with new colours and a redesigned backcase, the device will sport the faster S8 chip as well. Available in silver, midnight and starlight, the device is priced at $249 for GPS and $299 for the cellular model.