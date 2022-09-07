Apple finally lifted the curtain off the highly-anticipated iPhone 14 series at its mega “Far out” event on September 7. The unveiling of the next generation of Apple’s flagship smartphones put an end to the speculation and rumours that ran rampant after the Cupertino-headquartered tech giant announced the fall event.

As was expected, the four devices that made up the iPhone 14 series was the main attraction at Apple’s fall event, which was also the company’s first indoor event since the pandemic.

As expected, the iPhone 14 series did not include the iPhone mini – instead, it was replaced with the iPhone 14 Plus, a bigger iPhone with a 6.7-inch display. The devices in the series are the base iPhone 14 Model, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Let us see what these devices have to offer.

1. iPhone 14

The basic iPhone 14 model is equipped with an enhanced version of the A15 bionic chipset, which powers the iPhone 13 series, and boasts of providing all-day battery life.

The iPhone 14 has a neat camera system. There is a new 12MP main camera with f/1.5 aperture and sensor shift OIS – the wider aperture means that you can now click better pictures in low light. The ultrawide camera remains unchanged, but the camera system gets a larger sensor and bigger pixels. For the front camera, there is a new true depth camera, with autofocus and a wider aperture, and it can focus faster in low light.

Don’t you just hate it when shaky hands ruin a perfectly good video? Well, Apple has brought to you a solution, and it comes with the 6.1-inch iPhone 14. According to the company, the new Action Mode will make the video a lot more stable.

If you are from the US, say goodbye to the SIM tray. Apple is bringing the eSim features on the iPhone 14, which will make things more secure.

The device comes in a total of five colours, including midnight, starlight, blue, purple and Product Red. It also brings more features for safety and security with Crash detection and emergency SOS via Satellite connectivity. This comes to the iPhone 14 Plus as well, and will be free for the first two years. However, the feature remains limited (on both devices) to the US and Canada markets (for now).

If you believe this device is the one for you, you can pre-order it from September 9 before it hits the market a week later. It will cost $799.

2. iPhone 14 Plus

An upgrade from the vanilla iPhone 14, the device replaced what was the “mini” version of the iPhone. Coming with a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1000nits of brightness, the iPhone 14 Plus is equipped with a 12MP 4K camera in the front and the back, which is similar to the camera setup on the iPhone 14.

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get 5-core GPU. The iPhone 14 Plus will come at $899 and will hit the markets on October 7.

3. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 pro Max

The iPhone 14 series has two models – the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max (which comes with a 6.7-inch Always-on display). The Pro model cones with a 6.1-inch display – same as the basic iPhone 14 model – but it (along with the Pro Max) are equipped with a stronger chipset in the A16 bionic chip, which is built on a 4-nanometer process and touted to be the fastest chip on the market. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Maxalso comes with 6-core CPU with two high-performance cores, as well as Always-on display.

The iPhone 14 Pro also comes with Always-On display and better camera performance when compared to the iPhone 13 Pro models. It also saw the notch replaced with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout. But it is more than that – Apple called it the Dynamic Island, which contains unique animations that are displayed on occasions, for example, when a phone call comes or you are connecting your AirPods.

The device comes in four colours – space black, silver, gold and deep purple, and has a peak brightness of 2000 nits.

The camera system is a neat one – the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max boast of a new 48MP camera with quad pixel sensor. Additionally, the devices are equipped with a new 2x telephoto option, and the cameras have a f/1.78 aperture and a new 24mm focal length.

Of course, both Pro models come the emergency SOS satellite connectivity and crash detection.

While the iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999, the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1099. Both will be available for pre-order from September 9, and will hit the market from September 16.

4. AirPods Pro 2

The new generation of the AirPods Pro (Apple CEO Tim Cook called it the “most popular headphones in the world”) brings spatial audio straight to you – personalized, just for you, with the camera on your iPhone. It sports a new H2 chip and a new low-distortion audio driver, which Apple says will provide greater detail and clarity across a wider array of sound frequencies. With the new H2 chip, noise cancellation is getting a boost, and Apple said that the Adaptive Transparency mode reduces the sound of harsh environmental noise

With the device, you can listen up to 6 hours on a single charge, which is an increase of 33% from the original Air Pods Pro. You can get this device for $249, and you can pre-order them from September 9 before they hit the stores on September 23.