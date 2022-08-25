We had earlier reported that the iPhone 14 series was likely to make an appearance in Apple’s fall event next month. Now, the Cupertino-headquartered tech giant has officially confirmed its next launch event, which will be taking place on September 7, a date which is almost a week earlier than its usual fall hardware events every year.

While the company refrained from divulging anything major about the event, it sent out the invites (with the tagline “Far Out”) for what will be Apple’s first big product launch event to take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s Cupertino campus since the start of the pandemic.

For those who will not be able to attend the event on September 7, which will start from 1PM ET, Apple will be streaming the event online on its website, and you can also watch it on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

The lack of key details about the fall event has only added to the speculations among fans and tech enthusiasts. One of the most popular expectations about the fall event is that it will lift the curtain off the next generation of Apple’s flagship smartphones – the iPhone 14.

The main attraction

While the demand for smartphones and worldwide shipments of the same fell during the second quarter of the year (owing to a variety of factors), Apple clocked a decent performance in the quarter ending June 30. This performance was led by a strong performance by the iPhone, which accounted for almost 50% of the quarterly revenue of the tech giant.

The iPhone 14 lineup is expected to host four models – the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The absence of the ‘Mini” variant is noticeable, but it is being replaced by the Max variant, which is a 6.7-inch iPhone model.

The other iPhone models are the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, along with the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. All of them are slated to come with better and improved camera systems (for both the front and the back), which the Pro versions will have always-on displays and a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout in place of the notch.

It is speculated that the Pro models will be equipped with the powerful A16 Bionic chipset and a 48MP primary camera, while the standard models are likely to retain the current A15 chipset.

“Watch” out for new Apple Watches

Apple is also likely to announce new Apple Watch models at the launch event. The lineup is likely to include a more rugged and expensive Pro version to go with the other models.

The Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Pro will be joined by an updated Apple Watch SE. The rugged version, aimed for athletes and extreme sports, is slated to come with a new durable titanium design and new features such as a bigger battery and a body temperature sensor for sleep and fertility tracking.

It is likely that the fall launch event will include the announcements of the upcoming operating systems – the for iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16. Apple may also unveil other gadgets such as new AirPod, iPad, and Mac models.