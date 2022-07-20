Annual events by companies such as Samsung, Google, and Apple are always something to look forward to, especially when they are succeeded by the rolling out of new features and devices. We are over halfway across the month, and now, we are a few weeks away from Samsung’s next Unpacked event.

A tweet by Samsung Mobile shows a set of three images, which appears to confirm the event to be held next month – more precisely, on August 10. One image contains a grid of letters, numbers, and symbols, the second shows a grid with colored circles, and the third picture shows six colored circles and the question “When will something greater arrive?”

This ties in with what tipster Evan Blass leaked recently – a press invite to the event. He posted the same on Twitter, revealing that the tagline was “Unfold Your World.” The image was later deleted. It also succeeds the Unpacked event it hosted back in February, and now, it seems the August event will see the company announce its next-generation foldables along with other devices.

Let us see what is expected to be “unpacked” on August 10:

1. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung remains one of the pioneers of the foldable market, and while the hype regarding it has stemmed a bit, foldables remain a strong part of the smartphone industry. Leaks and rumors suggest that we might see the South Korean titan unveil, among others, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Speculations state that it will come with a triple-camera setup – equipped with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera. It will also sport a 4400 mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Powered by a faster and stronger Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also slated to come with significant design changes, along with a 7.6-inch, 120Hz interior AMOLED display, and a 6.2-inch, 120Hz exterior display. It is likely to be priced at less than $1799.

2. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Flip4 is likely to arrive with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. Like the Galaxy Z Flip 4, it is also slated to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Its camera set-up is as follows: it will sport a 10MP front camera, a 12MP main camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

Coming to its battery, it is expected to come with a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It is also likely that it will be available in four colors – Blue, Black, Cream, and Lavender – and come with 8GB of RAM and 25GB of internal storage.

3. Other devices

Other devices that are likely to make an appearance at the Unpacked event include the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the successors of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The Pro model is likely to cost more and come with premium materials, namely sapphire glass and titanium, while the Galaxy Watch 5 could get faster charging and more battery capacity. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may also be announced.