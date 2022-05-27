As global economic uncertainty continues to rear it’s ugly head, Microsoft Corp. have announced that their Windows, Office and Teams conference divisions will be seeing a slowdown in hiring. As the new fiscal year approaches, Microsoft is looking to shift priorities to maximize resources.

In an email, Executive VP Rajesh Jha informed all employees that all new hires must be approved by him and his leadership team. The groups in question, Windows, office and teams chat, have all had expansions in the near past, and hence move to a lower spot in Microsoft’s resources allocation list.

The slowdown however, is not going to be company wide, and will be limited to the above mentioned teams only. A Microsoft spokesperson indicated that the slowdown is a precautionary step in times of global economic peril.

In a statement, Microsoft said, “As Microsoft gets ready for the new fiscal year, it is making sure the right resources are aligned to the right opportunity. Microsoft will continue to grow headcount in the year ahead and it will add additional focus to where those resources go.”

Microsoft is not the only company reconsidering hiring frequencies. Recently, Silicon Valley social media giant Meta adopted a much stricter hiring freeze in wake of poor performance over the last few quarters. Nvidia Corp., arguably the most heavily impacted company since the 2020 pandemic, and the chip shortage caused thereof, also expects to put the brakes on hiring for FY23. (A top of the line -30 series GPU in 2022 costs as much as an entire custom PC build with an analogous -20 series GPU used to.)