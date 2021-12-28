Foldable technology is no longer a novel idea, with several companies throwing their hats in the ring and rolling out their own foldable flagships. The smartphone market itself has grown and is slated to reach 1.35 billion shipments in 2022, and foldable smartphones have become mainstream and an integral part of the smartphone industry today. It is Samsung that immediately comes to mind when one thinks of foldable phones, although others such as Oppo and Xiaomi have recently rolled out their foldable smartphones as well.

This time however, we are here to talk about other foldable smartphones that are slated to enter the markets, more specifically, the Chinese market. Huawei, Honor, and Lenovo’s Motorola are planning on introducing new foldable smartphones in the Chinese market in the coming months. Let us see each device one at a time.

Huawei’s device is the P50 Pocket, which bears an uncanny resemblance with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3. Starting at 8988 yuan ($1410), the device features a clampshell design and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Measuring 170mm when unfolded and 75.5mm when folded, it weighs nearly 190g (including the 4000 mAh battery that provides 40W fast charging) and has a 6.9-inch main display with an OLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate, and Full-HD+ (2,790×1,118 pixels). Its circular screen for notifications on the outside has a 60Hz refresh rate and 340×340 pixels. Coming with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, it does not provide support for 5G.

Let us come to the cameras. There are four in total. – the 40-megapixel rear camera, the 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, the 32-megapixel camera, and the 10.7-megapixel front camera. Its connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 with SBC, AAC, and LDAC codec support, USB Type-C port for charging, and NFC, and runs on EMUI 12 operating system without Google support.

Coming to the other devices, Honor’s foldable device is the Honor Magic V. We do not know much about what is touted to be Honor’s “first foldable flagship,” apart from what rumors say – that it will be rolled out next month and contain a 6.5″ cover display (when folded) and an 8″ internal screen (when unfolded). According to Honor CEO Zhao Ming, the screen of the Honor Magic V will be the best folding screen on the market with its “most complete structural design.” It is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Last but definitely not least, Motorola’s Razr family might get a new addition. The company is said to be working on the new Moto Razr phone, and a Lenovo executive confirmed that the third generation of the Moto Razor was in the works and would roll out next year with “more advanced chip computing power, a better man-machine interface,” and “atmospheric appearance.”