Twitter is bringing out new avenues of monetization as it has announced that it is finally opening up Ticketed Spaces, its live audio feature, and rival product to Clubhouse, to more users. Some hosts on Spaces can now create Ticketed Spaces of their own and sell access to them, providing yet another method for creators to make money.

Twitter had started inviting select users to apply for Ticketed Spaces earlier in June after revealing that it was working on the feature this May. Now, paid Ticketed Spaces for iOS are being rolled out. The eligibility for hosts to charge for tickets remains the same – having over 1,000 followers and hosting at least 3 Spaces in the last 30 days.

“We want to help people creating cool Spaces make $$$. Today, some Hosts will be able to create Ticketed Spaces! We’re experimenting on iOS only for now but we hope to get it to everyone soon. Know it’s taking us a little time, but we want to get this right for you!” Twitter tweeted late on Thursday.

While this feature is on iOS, for now, the popular micro-blogging platform hopes to roll it out for all of its users, and is continuing to work closely with the people who are already hosting Spaces for Ticketed Spaces.

This means that if you are an iOS user, you can buy tickets to the Spaces. If you are an Android user, you will gain access to this feature “soon.” As for how much the tickets will cost, it will be up to the hosts, since they will be setting the price and number of the tickets. Twitter said that users had been working on crafting “unique and exclusive” live audio experiences, and Ticketed Spaces will offer new ways to be flexible with pricing.

While the hosts of the spaces will earn the majority of the revenue from the sales of tickets, a small cut of 3% will go to Twitter. However, if the host has a lifetime earnings on Twitter of over $50,000, the commission will rise to 20%.

In hindsight, this additional method of monetization for creators on Twitter’s platform is a good way to attract more users, something that Twitter has been looking forward to. In fact, the company has ambitious plans to reach 315 million monetizable daily active users on its platform over the next three years. This might be challenging since Twitter has added only 83 million monetizable daily active users over the past three years, but the company is a survivor, as is evident from its recent ordeals in India, and it might just be able to achieve its goal.