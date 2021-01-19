Former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei took to Twitter today to announce that his new brand will be unveiled next week on January 27th. To generate hype, he has also announced a massive give away of 10 M1 powered Apple MacBooks.

We’ll announce our new brand on the 27th and feeling grateful for all the support we’ve gotten thus far. Received M1 #MacBook Air for the team, and thought of doing a #giveaway for our community. To enter:

1) RT & Follow @getpeid

2) ➡️ https://t.co/jdguWn8s1B Ends Jan 31. pic.twitter.com/vxPeQN8TKH — Carl Pei (@getpeid) January 18, 2021

Pei had quit OnePlus earlier last year, after serving as its co-founder and director for 7 years. Then, he went on to raise $7 million in a seed financing round for his next venture from family and friends. Fortunately, when you co-found a company like OnePlus, your friend list includes some of the most notable names in the tech industry, and thus, Casey Nesitat, Kevin Lin (co founder of Twitch), Tony Fadell (the man behind iPod), Steve Huffman (from Reddit), and Josh Buckley (CEO of Product Hunt) have given their blessing to Pei’s new endeavor.

With this new announcement, we will finally see what Carl Pei has in store for his fans after leaving one of the biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world.

Pei has managed to keep his operation under wraps, and not a lot is known about his new company. All that we do know is that the company will deal in audio products, at least for now. However, as business takes off, it might start adding other products to its portfolio.

During the seed funding round, Pei had said that he intends to use the new funds to set-up an office in London, even though UK is in the process of Brexit. He justified his decision by calling London a “good place” and that there’s good talent in the city especially related to design and user experience.

Moreover, in celebration, the founder will be giving away 10 units of the new Apple M1-powered Macbook Air. The giveaway is open to everyone from across the globe and winners will be selected on January 31. You just need to follow and retweet Pei’s tweet, along with confirming your entry, from the link you see in the tweet above.