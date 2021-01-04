Samsung has started handing out invites for its next Unpacked event, which is set to be held on January 14. It is being speculated that Samsung will unveil its next flagship phone, Samsung Galaxy S21 at this event, even though nothing has been officially said by the company. However, the invite has a blurry picture of the flagship’s camera module, so it’s more than likely that this is the announcement of Samsung’s latest flagship.

The event is set to start at 8:30 pm IST and will be held virtually, much like most other Unpacked events that took place in 2020, which saw the company launching the Note 20 Series, the Galaxy Z fold 2 and S20 FE.

The company said, “Over the past year, mobile technology has taken center stage in everyday life as people are working remotely and spending more time at home. The accelerated transition to a mobile-first world brings with it the need for devices that can transform everyday life into an extraordinary experience.”

There have been reports that suggest that Samsung might discontinue its Note series and solely focus on the Galaxy S-series. This means that the company will go all out on the S series this time around, as it will be the only option left for the mobile manufacturer to compete with the likes of Google and Apple in the premium smartphone market.

The Galaxy S21 flagship will reportedly come in three variants: S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra. According to internet chatter, all three variants, although having mostly similar features, will vary in screen sizes. S21 is to come with a screen size of 6.2 inches while S21 Plus and S21 Ultra will sport screen sizes of 6.7 inches and 6.8 inches respectively. The high-end variants are also expected to have better photo and video performances. The company might also add the S-pen compatibility feature in S21 Ultra, since the Note series is reportedly getting discontinued. However, it would be interesting to see how the feature is implemented, as the early images of the phone do not have a place to hold the S pen.

This time, the event is being held earlier than expected. Generally, Samsung organizes the S series launch some time around the Mobile World Congress. However, this year, the MWC has been postponed to summer, in hopes that it can have an in-person attendance. Last year Samsung held its event on February 11th where it launched the Galaxy S20 lineup and the Galaxy Z Flip. The event also marks the last in-person attended event of the year as the events organized after that had to be under closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samsung is also expected to launch Galaxy Buds Pro as well as the Galaxy smart tag, a Tile-like tracking device in the event. We might also get a look at the third edition of the foldable phone, Galaxy Z Fold 3.