Ever since the Airpods and its premium version, Airpods Pro came into the market, customers have been picking up these devices like hot pancakes. Now that the company has stopped including headphones with the new iPhones, it is betting heavily on its Airpods. To that end, it looks like Apple is planning updates to these wireless earbuds by making them smaller and adding some more improvements, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Sources revealed that the updated entry-level AirPods are expected to be similar to that of AirPods Pro in terms of design, with a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips. Moreover, Apple is looking forward to improving its battery life. That being said, the model will not support higher-end AirPods Pro features such as noise-cancellation.

With the Airpods Pro, Apple is proposing to make the earbuds more compact by eliminating the short stem that currently sticks out from the bottom. Thus, the design will probably be similar to that of already existing devices from the Samsung, Amazon and Google, and aim to ‘fill more of a user’s ear.’

Nonetheless, the company is still discussing launching the new low-end AirPods during the first half of next year, according to the report.

However, since the integration of noise-cancellation, wireless antennas, and microphones into a smaller AirPods is a tough nut to crack, there have been several conjectures that the design might not turn out as per our expectations.

These new earphones are hoping to join the market along with other new Apple audio devices like a new Homepod speaker, and upcoming over-ear headphones.

The new Homepod is expected to sit between the original Homepod which costs $299, and the newly launched Homepod Mini, sitting at $99. However, it’s also possible that the company will not launch this new version of the speaker, and just drop the price of the original Homepod.

Moreover, it is also preparing for the launch of its new over ear headphones, which has been delayed due to problems with the headband, according to Bloomberg.