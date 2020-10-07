With a global pandemic at large, we are all receiving more calls than usual, trying to stay connected with our loved ones. This has worked out great for the caller-identification app Truecaller, which now has 250 million active monthly users and 200 million active daily users, the company said.

This is a big jump from the 200 million active monthly user base it had in February this year. Of all the regions it operates in, India is Truecaller’s biggest market, where the app is ranked among the top 10 most used apps in the country with more than 150 million active monthly users. The huge user base in India is justified given the number of spam calls and messages Indians receive.

Truecaller, a Swedish company was founded as a caller identification service to help users block spam calls and messages. However, over the years it has expanded its offerings by adding payments services and messaging to its platform. It has also introduced a new service where businesses can authenticate users without calling them.

After gaining enough success, the company has also decided to file for its IPO in the next two years, Alan Mamedi, co-founder and CEO of Truecaller, told Techcrunch. The company has also made some changes to its management, appointing Fredrik Kjell as the new COO, who had previously held the post of Chief Product Officer at Kindred Group.

Alan Mamedi said in a statement, “With Fredrik’s strong operational background from previous consumer companies, and vast experience in a large publicly-traded company, we believe he will be a great addition to the company and the global executive team. We’re on an exciting journey to take Truecaller to the next level, and this is a great step towards it.”

Truecaller has amassed a huge user base in recent times which has helped in the growth of its paid users as well. The caller identification service charges 70 cents in India for a paid subscription, which gives users extra premium features such as access to know who looked at your Truecaller profile. The company credits this subscription model of contributing 30% to its total revenue, which is a lot for a service that is heavily reliant on ad revenues.