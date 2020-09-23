Rejoice! Rejoice! Rejoice! The official online Apple store for India, has finally gone live. It has taken over two decades for Apple to enter India officially at least in some manner, and this online store will perhaps lay the foundation for an official physical presence for Apple in India. Till date, Apple had been using the rather frustrating path of selling products through ‘resellers’, which are known to provide just the opposite quality of customer service, than what Apple is usually known for.

The online store is pretty much similar to the one in the US. All Apple products are listed, including the newly launched Watch Series 6 and the iPad Air/iPad 8.

The online store is set to offer Apple’s entire range of products, as well as customer support provided directly to the customers for the first time in its 20 years of operation within the country. It had been known for a long time that Apple was looking to make a direct entry in one of the biggest smartphone markets in the world by introducing its own portal in the country, instead of relying on popular e-commerce sites like Flipkart and Amazon. However, the global pandemic put a brake on those plans for a significant amount of time. Nonetheless, looks like it’s finally here, giving Indians a chance of experiencing the premium Apple experience first hand.

Among some of the most popular global features coming to India are the official Apple Trade-Ins and the Apple Care+ program that protects your phone from damages for an extended period of time. Apple will now also allow Indian customers to customise their own Macs.

You can visit the store here.