Ubisoft has finally listened to fans of what can be referred to as its most critically acclaimed game franchise: Prince of Persia, and has announced the remake of the first entry in the series-The Sands of Time. The best part? The company actually gave the charge of the remake to its Pune and Mumbai studios-their first individual project, since these studios had only collaborated with other, more established ones, on previous projects.

The game itself takes place in India, which is why Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai were the perfect candidates for the remake. And we say remake, and not a remaster, because the game has been rebuilt entirely from the ground up. That means that it will feature new motion capture animation, new assets, and some adjustments to the gameplay for modern audiences, and was created by Ubisoft’s modern AnvilNext Engine.

Interestingly, this is also the first major remake from the gaming company, ever. However, the game will still feel quite similar to the original version, with the same storyline and game mechanics (unlike some other remakes like the Resident Evil 3). Nonetheless, Prince of Persia fans like myself, who have been waiting for anything related to the title, are very happy. Moreover, this opens up the prospect of a remake of the entire franchise, which includes 3 other titles: The Warrior Within, The Two Thrones and The Forgotten Sands.

The game is expected to launch in January 2021, on PS4, Xbox One and PC for a price tag of $39.99, which is admittedly high for a remake that does not introduce any major changes to the storyline.