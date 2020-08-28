Apple is usually known for its high quality products, so when it said that its new earbuds-the Powerbeats 2 were high quality, users believed it. However, many soon realised that the company’s claims that the devices were “sweat & water resistant” and “built to endure” were hollow, and not soon after its launch in 2014, a class action lawsuit was levied against the Cupertino based tech giant for the devices’ shoddy quality. Today, MacRumors reports that Apple has decided to put an end to this debacle and offered $9.75 million to customers.

Apple adds that the allegations are misplaced, and the earbuds were just fine. However, it believes that paying off customers in a settlement will cost way less than going through a trial, and thus, it has agreed to the deal.

Among the poor quality of the headphones, plaintiffs also argue that the devices had minimal battery life and would outrun their capacity in just a short time. Moreover, they also suggest that Apple did not replace or even repair defective Powerbeats 2 within the one-year warranty period.

Now, if you live in the US and bought the allegedly defective Powerbeats 2 earbuds, you can stand to score some money off of this deal. The $9.75 million will be divided amongst everyone who submits a complaint, which can be done by filling out a simple form on the lawsuit’s website by November 20th. However, it’s not clear exactly how much money you’ll be able to get, since that will depend upon the number of complaints, whether you submit a proof of purchase, and whether there are any records of you getting a warranty repair or replacement for your headphones. Moreover, the amount will only be available to the general public after attorneys’ fees and related costs are paid.

However, you’d only be able to make the claim if you bought the earbuds before 7th August 2020. Moreover, you’d have to wait for the settlement to be approved by the Superior Court of the State of California, Santa Clara County. A hearing is set to be held on January 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.