Oneplus is set to enter the lowest segment of the smartphone market as it plans to launch an entry-level smartphone codenamed ‘Clover’ later this year, according to Android Central.

The Chinese smartphone brand will compete with other companies from its homeland, such as Xiaomi and Realme, by pricing the ‘Clover’ around $200 (Rs. 14,700). The phone is slated to launch ‘imminently’ in global markets, including the US. This can be huge for the company as it looks to gain some ground in America. The phone will not support 5G.

However, just because the device is priced at a lower range does not mean the OnePlus is ready to compromise with its cameras. The phone will have 3 rear cameras with a 13MP primary lens and two 2MP lenses.

An ‘insider source’, as claimed by Android Central, has revealed the spec sheet of the phone while confirming the launch of a new phone by Oneplus. Clover will be powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset and will come with a 6.52-inch HD+ (1560 x 720) IPS LCD display. Moreover, it will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with a MicroSD slot, rear fingerprint sensor, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The highlight of the phone will be its 6000mAH battery with 18W fast charging. Pairing it with the Snapdragon 460 can make the device last 2 days. Moreover, the phone does go back to the 3.5mm jack, a relic from the past.

Oneplus has been long known for making devices in the mid-range sector with premium features and feasible prices. However, with the Oneplus 7 and 8 series, its renewed intentions were clear- to advance in the premium smartphone category by launching devices that fairly compete with other premium smartphones, while still being a tad cheaper. The launch of Oneplus Nord recently was an assurance from the company that it has not forgotten its roots-a device with premium features at an affordable price. So it is interesting to see the company take a different route and set its feet in the entry-level segment.