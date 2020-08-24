With offices around the world Zooming their way to work, the video conferencing platform has become the new staple for the business world amid a changing industry. However, if you and your colleagues are currently waiting for a meeting from your boss, chances are you might have an unplanned off-day at your hands. The platform has met with an outage, with many reporting that they are unable to connect to their regularly scheduled meetings.

The company reported that its platform is facing outages, and that it is working on deploying a fix. This outage started at around 5:51 PDT, with Zoom noting that it was receiving reports of users being unable to visit the company’s website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. The company assured that it had already started an investigation into the matter.

Thanks for your patience! Meeting and webinar service has been restored for the majority of users. Some of you may still be unable to sign up for paid accounts, upgrade, or manage your service on our website. https://t.co/aqz5nSoQRw — Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020

At around 6:50 PDT, it was noted that the company has identified the problem that is “causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. ”

At around 7:58 PDT, the company started deploying a across its cloud, and said that the service has already been restored for some users. As of 8:26 PDT, the process was still underway.

It must also be noted that not everyone was affected by the outage. Some users noted normal functioning of the app, while others complained of not being able to attend their regularly scheduled calls.