Google wants to expand the catalogue of app that it offers as part of the Android experience, and is thus, trying to improvise the app development cycle. To that end, the company announced the launch of ChomeOS.dev, a new site that will make it easier for developers to create Android apps.

“To deliver app experiences that truly improve people’s lives, developers must be equipped with the right tools, resources, and best practices. That’s why we’re excited to introduce ChromeOS.dev — a dedicated resource for technical developers, designers, product managers, and business leaders,” the company said in a blogpost.

According to Google, this new website will help web, Android, or Linux developers from all backgrounds (whether you are just getting started or a certified expert) “find all the information you need (regarding app development) on ChromeOS.dev. The website, available in English and Spanish for now, “features the latest news, product announcements, technical documentation, and code samples from popular apps.”

Moreover, the platform is open source, which means developers won’t have to spend money to get access to this game changing initiative.

ChromeOS.dev will launch with a slew of new and exciting features, that will make the development process of web, Android or Linux apps a breeze. First of all, a customizable linux terminal has been provided, as most developers are familiar with Linux commands and actually prefer the interface. This terminal will come equipped with integrated tabs and shortcuts (allowing users to multitask with ease by using windows and tabs, and allowing the use of familiar shortcuts like Ctrl + T, Ctrl + W, and Ctrl + Tab), Themes (themes for background, frame, font, and cursor color) and Redesigned Terminal settings (a reorganization of the settings tab to make it easier to customize all your Terminal options).

Moreover, and this is a huge one, Google will provide Android Emulator Support directly from the Chrome browser, “which allows developers to test apps on any Android version and device without needing the actual hardware.” Developers will be able to simulate map locations, and other sensor data to test how an app performs with various motions, orientations, and environmental conditions. However, this feature will only be available for compatible Chromebooks.

Even more so, developers running Chrome OS M81 and higher can deploy and test apps directly on their Chromebooks, eliminating the need for developer mode or to connect different devices physically via USB. This, paired with the Android Emulator, will make Chromebooks a one stop shop for Android app development.

Talking about Chromebooks, the devices have been selling like hot pancakes in the corona season, with sales growing 127% year over year in the 2nd quarter of 2020.