Facebook Messenger is launching a new feature which will facilitate connections between businesses and their customers is an easier way-by using a Chat Plugin. The company has been testing a modified version of a feature announced in 2017, which proved to be extremely successful during testing. During tests, the company saw over 45% increase in customers enquiring about the companies services.

Businesses already had access to a chat plug-in that allowed users to contact the company on messenger through their website. However, the biggest differentiating point of this update is that it allows customers to talk to businesses without logging into Facebook.

Many customers don’t enquire using chat boxes because logging into social media accounts is a huge and unnecessary hassle, thus obstructing conversation between companies and their clientele. With this new feature, users can choose to continue as guests and maintain their anonymity. Facebook is looking to acquire territory of a swarm of companies that have built businesses around customer interaction chat boxes.

This new future, in a nutshell, will bring the messenger experience on the product’s website itself. It will also add a personal touch to the entire process which will help build lasting relations with the customer. In addition to this, the chat design will also be updated to look more ‘intuitive’ and make conversations easier.

Another selling point is that the new messenger is easier to use and integrate. All business with a Facebook page can add a free chat plugin by just a few clicks. Facebook is also partnering with companies like WooCommerce, ManyChat, and Haravan to provide this free chat plugin.

“Having an open line of communication with our customers gives them a sense of confidence from the browsing stage to final checkout,” said Ryan Pamplin, CEO of BlendJet, a company that has integrated this new feature on its website. “We noticed that customers who engage with us are three to four times more likely to checkout. With the Chat Plugin allowing us to reach more customers, we’ve tripled our sales since offering it as a customer engagement channel.”

Moreover, this is the perfect time for a feature that promotes dialogue between businesses and customers remotely, thanks to the ever expanding COVID-19 pandemic. While more people are engaging with businesses, companies are having a hard time responding back due to a lack of employees. “Due to COVID, businesses everywhere have needed to adapt, and for many, that means increasing their online presence. As a result, people are contacting businesses online more than ever. ” wrote Jenny Li, Product Manager, Messenger in the blog post.