SpaceX has emerged as one of the most innovative, futuristic and downright path breaking space companies of all times. The company’s rapid growth that has now given it human spaceflight capabilities, has apparently now given it a big fat valuation as well. A Bloomberg report states that the Elon Musk led space company might be in talks to raise $1 billion from investors at a $44 billion valuation tag.

The report states that the company will be selling each share for about $270, and will raise a total of $1 billion from the round. Moreover, it is unlikely that the investment will wrap up in a couple months, and it is entirely possible that the deals of the round can change.

SpaceX however is no novice to big investment rounds. Be it the industry it is in or the sheer projects that the company takes up, big money is almost always needed in order to fuel that rapid growth. The company recently raised $500 million at a valuation of $36 billion, which puts the price of every share somewhere close to $220, back in March. Since then, there have been several crucial developments, most important of them all being the possession of safe human spaceflight capabilities. That, coupled with various other launches and projects (Starlink et al), has helped the company jack up its valuation by $8 Billion in mere months.

Since its launch, SpaceX has been making unprecedented innovations in the field of space exploration for many years now, including the launch of its crown jewel Falcon 9 rocket, a thruster booster that can land itself and an entirely new way humans will travel to the unbounded space. The Falcon 9 rocket has been used in multiple projects since its launch, including the Demo 2 launch which saw the company sending its first humans to space earlier this year, and the slew of Starlink launches.

With Starlink, SpaceX has set out on a mission to provide cheap, low latency internet to everyone on the planet, and is making its own constellation to cover the entirety of the globe. Then, using these satellites, the company will provide internet to the most remote areas on the planet. If you think that sounds a little too sci-fi, we would like to inform you that a big chunk of this constellation has already been completed, and the company plans on starting an early version of the service later this year.

When you are a company that is helping out NASA in space exploration missions, and have your own constellation, one might say that a $44 billion valuation is more than justified.