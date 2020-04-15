OnePlus, the company that is notorious for rolling out flagship level devices at affordable (thats surely up for debate now) prices, has finally lifted the covers off its newest devices. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are all set to hit the market. Affordable or not is a separate debate, but the devices are impressive on tech.

Both devices were announced in an online event today, where the company unveiled all the features (most of which had already been leaked). Both devices will look similar this time around, unlike their predecessors OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Both the devices have curved screen, with a punch hole cut out for the selfie shooter. Let us take them up one by one.

OnePlus 8:

OnePlus 8 houses a 6.55 inch Full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The new device has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is also capable of providing HDR 10+ playback, up to 1100 nits of peak brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

On the front of the device is a 16MP selfie shooter, which does not pop out of the device like in OnePlus 7 Pro. Instead, it is present in a cut out on the top left corner of the screen. On the back is the familiar vertical array of 3 cameras: a 48MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a macro camera

Along with all this, the device will have Warp Charge 30T for charging its 4,300 mAh battery. This is the same charging technology on the previous OnePlus devices, so not much has changed there.

The device will launch with a price tag of $699 for the 8GB+128GB base variant. However, users can avail the higher end, 12GB+256GB variant for $799.

OnePlus 8 Pro:

The OnePlus 8 Pro, is what the company is projecting, as its true flagship. In contrast to OnePlus 8, the 8 Pro offers a bigger 6.78 QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. The device has a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixel resolution along with HDR10+ playback and 40% less blue light this time around. The company has also put a chip in the device that will help scale up 24Hz content all the way up, to 120 Hz.

The front camera on OnePlus 8 Pro is the same as OnePlus 8. However on the back the Pro version houses 4 cameras, a primary 48MP (f/1.78) Sony IMX689 sensor, and an ultra-wide-angle 48MP (f/2.2) Sony IMX586 sensor. Along with these are two more cameras: a 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3x hybrid zoom and 30x digital zoom, and a unique color filter camera.

The charging capacity on OnePlus 8 Pro’s 4,510 mAh battery can be fulfilled by the similar Warp Charge 30T wired charger. However, with the Pro version you get the added option to go for a wireless charger, something that OnePlus devices had been missing so far. The Pro version will also come with an IP68 rating, which is another first for OnePlus devices.

OnePlus 8 Pro does not come for those with light pockets, as the base 8GB+128GB variant has been priced at $899. The 12GB +256 GB variant packs an even bigger punch at $999 (Yes, OnePlus has entered the $1000 category, almost).