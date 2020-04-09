Looks like Facebook is getting back to where it all started, as it searches for newer avenues of user growth. Its NPE division, after recently launching a chat app for couples, is now reportedly working on something exclusive for college students. The feature, called ‘Campus’, will create an exclusive space for students belonging to the same college community, where they can interact. Interestingly, Facebook initially began as a social platform to college campus students. ‘Life-goes-a-full-cycle’ is indeed true after all.

The feature was discovered by the eagle-eyed reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong, who shared the “leak” via her twitter handle. Users will be able to register on Campus by providing details regarding their college, the courses they undertook, their graduation year, among other similar details. The feature will be available on Facebook itself and not as a separate app. It will also feature groups, events, and information on any such activities organized by the college/university.

Facebook is working on “Campus”, a new space exclusive for college students There will be Groups, Events, etc for “Campus” spaces pic.twitter.com/cfEwubLxTt — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 9, 2020



Interestingly, Instagram had also reportedly been working on a similar feature back in 2018. The feature was more specific though, with grouping based on a class-based list, rather than just the college and courses. Users could view public stories from other people sharing the space and could also message others even if they weren’t following them. The feature never came out of testing though and was dropped by early 2019.

The news follows the launch of “Tuned” by Facebook, and app specifically meant for couples to interact in unique ways, like sharing their moods, exchanging voice memos, sharing custom stickers and reactions. Users can also share songs via Spotify and even build a digital scrapbook of their own. There is no information regarding the release of Facebook Campus as of now. We have emailed Facebook and will update the article once we get a reply.

Facebook initially started from Mark Zuckerberg’s dorm room, as a platform meant to specifically connect college students. In fact, before becoming the social media giant that it is today, the platform used to specifically make itself available in college campuses, one after the other. These college students are the ones who gave Facebook the numbers it needed to grow, and looks like the company is back to it.