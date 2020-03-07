The much-anticipated release of a 5G iPhone may not see the light of the day any time soon as Apple continues to struggle to get its sale and supply chain back on track in the aftermath of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Bank of America, citing a conversation with an expert on the company’s supply chain Elliot Lan, wrote that it expects the announced fall release of the phone to be delayed by at least a month. Lan also expects the launch of the iPhone SE2 to be delayed by a few months due to “both supply issues as well as the weaker demand environment from COVID-19.” The launch dates for upcoming models will also depend on how production ramps back up in the upcoming months.

Apple had recently closed its operations in China after the virus outbreak and hasn’t been able to get the production back on track, recently extending the sell-off. The tech giant had also adjusted its forecasts for the upcoming fiscal quarter along with many other big players like Microsoft, Tesla, among others.

The latest delay falls in-line with recent developments in the tech business as most of the firms continue to adjust revenue forecasts as well as report production disruptions amid strain on the supply chain.