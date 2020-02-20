PolicyBazaar, one of India’s leading online insurance aggregator, has appointed Sarbvir Singh as its new chief executive officer, reports Economic Times based on sources aware of the development.

With the appointment of Sarbvir Singh as CEO, the online insurance platform’s co-founder Yashish Dahiya will be taking up a broader role of Group CEO at the parent company EtechAces Marketing & Consulting.

Sarbvir Singh is an IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad alum who previously worked as the finance head of teleshopping and ecommerce portal HomeShop18. He has also worked as managing director of Capital18, which is an investment arm of Network18.

The appointment of a new CEO isn’t the only major change in the company’s senior-level management. PolicyBazaar has also appointed Sharat Dhall from online travel portal Yatra as its new chief operating officer (COO). He is replacing Dhruv Sarin who is now in charge of international expansion of the company.

The report from the Economic Times says that both these appointments are effective December 2019 but were not previously reported.

With this changes, Yashish Dahiya will get broader strategic role within the EtechAces group, which also owns and operates lending marketplace PaisaBazaar and Zphin, and will work across companies with a heavy focus on mentoring.

Founded in 2008 by Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal, PolicyBazaar is a Guargoan-based company which aims to empower Indian consumers by helping them compare and make an informed choice for their various insurance needs.

The platform features products from all major Insurance companies in India and helps to compare various insurance plans and narrow down on the insurance policy that best suits user’s need. The platform also facilitates online purchase of insurance policy in life insurance and non-life insurance categories.