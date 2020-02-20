Founders fund, the venture capital firm founded by Peter Thiel, Ken Howery, and Luke Nosek in early 2005, has closed a staggering $3 billion for a couple of new funds, reports Axios. The report further suggests, that of the $3 billion, Founders Fund has raised $1.2 billion for its seventh flagship fund, and $1.5 billion for its first growth-stage fund. The total increases to $3 billion once commitments from FF’s own partners are included.

FF’s flagship fund, Founders Fund VII closed $1.2 billion in December last year. Additionally, FF is build up a new growth stage fund, the $1.5 billion close for which reportedly happened on Monday. According to a TechCrunch report, the firms partners committed another $300 million, thus taking the total to $3 billion.

This $3 billion closure comes right on the heels of Founders Fund sixth flagship fund, which closed in at $1.6 billion in March 2016. The venture capital firm has been raising money at a pace that no other firm has seen, largely on the back of some extremely favourable exits to its limited partners.

For those living under a rock, partners at Founders Fund were among the first investors in some of the iconic companies that we know today. These include the likes of Facebook, SpaceX, Palantir Technologies, Google, Paypal among others. Founders Fund was the first institutional investor in Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) and Palantir Technologies, and one of the earliest investors in Facebook.