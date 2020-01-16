Last year in September, YouTube had started testing a new feature called Profile Cards which displayed user’s public information as well as comment history on the current channel. Now, the company has started releasing this feature to general public, starting with Android.

With ‘Profile Card’, the video sharing platform hopes that it will help users “explore comments, build connections with others, and contribute to a more welcoming YouTube overall,” says the company.

To use Profile Cards, all you need to do is just tap on the profile picture of any user who has commented and it will present you with a profile card. It will display information such as name, profile photo, subscriptions, subscriber counts, and recent comments in a pop-up card.

Do note that all this information is already publicly available on YouTube, however, the Profile card feature will consolidate it in a single place. Also, the comment history that displays isn’t a user’s full YouTube comment history but it only shows the comments on the channel you’re viewing.

Although the company is promoting this feature as a way to connect with community members and identify a channel’s best commenters, it could also be useful for identifying trolls.

YouTube has announced that the feature is available now on Android and will launch on other devices in the future. Additionally, the company is also rolling out a new option to filter videos in subscriptions feed, which is coming to iOS first and Android later.