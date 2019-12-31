Elon Musk has not let the holiday season affect work at any of his companies. Recently, he has shared details about the latest project undertaken by SpaceX, their new Starship prototype named “Starship SN1”.The starship is being developed in SpaceX’s Boca Chica, Texas development facility.

Elon Musk took to twitter to share a video of the project, showing the team working on the dome that will sit on top the completed SN1. He called this the most difficult part of the development process which is acceptable since the last time they tried this, the spacecraft blew its top off. Musk also said that each prototype will have minor improvements over the previous one at least till the 20th prototype.

The ‘takeoff’ is expected to happen in about 2 to 3 months, which will be just in time to fulfill the time limit set for the ‘beheaded’ spacecraft before this one. Elon Musk being Elon Musk decided not to improve on the failed model but to scrap it completely and start from scratch, which has slowed the production. Keeping that in mind, meeting an outdated deadline is very impressive.

Almost three now. Boca team is crushing it! Starship has giant dome 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qTN2TU02pb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2019

Plans for future include shifting the project to a closed facility from Boca Chica. The main reason being given for this are the winds in the area that make it harder to weld stainless steel. Thus, the next stage SN2 will start in a new facility, some time in January.

On the other hand, Musk’s other company has no plans to sit idle as well. Tesla just rolled out the first batch of Model 3 cars from its Shanghai gigafactory. Tesla has also announced plans to bring Disney+ to its cars along with the pre existing Netflix, Youtube and Twitch.

2020 seems like a big year for Elon as both his companies are getting prepped up to take things up a notch.

