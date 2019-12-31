A couple of months ago, tech giant Google launched its flagship smartphones of the year — Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL. Last year, with the launch of Pixel 3a and 3a XL, the company started a trend of launching affordable variants of its flagship phones. And from the looks of it, there seems to be an imminent launch this time as well.

The company is reportedly continuing the trend and is expected to soon launch the Pixel 4a and 4a XL smartphone. The renders of the phone in question have leaked online, giving us a closer look at its design.

It seems that the company will be ditching the notch display in favor of a punch-hole display (finally!). Also, it appears that the company is keeping the headphone jack(thankfully!), which seems like a good move for a mid-range smartphone. Overall, the design shows Pixel 4a will be smaller in size compared to Pixel 3a, thanks to the narrower bezels.

The design of the camera module on the phone’s back is similar to the flagship phone but the company will include just a single camera sensor unlike the dual-camera setup on the Pixel 4 series.

The device is expected to come powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 765 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It could come in the usual White and Black as well as Purple colours but the company can introduce another color option.

We expect the Pixel 4a series to go official during Google I/O 2020, i.e. in the first half of 2020. Since the Pixel 4 series didn’t make it to all the regions because of approval issues related to the Soli radar chip, the success of upcoming Pixel 4a smartphone is a crucial for the company.

