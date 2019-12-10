Microsoft has confirmed its plan to shut down Wunderlist app on May 6th, 2020. The company had originally acquired Wunderlist more than four years ago, and has spent the past couple of years in building To Do app. The company has said that as of today, it’s no longer accepting new sign-ups for Wunderlist in preparation for the app’s closure.

In a blog post making this announcement, Microsoft’s Wunderlist team explains: “We’ve been working tirelessly to ensure our new app, Microsoft To Do, feels like a new home for your lists. We’ve stopped releasing new features and big updates to Wunderlist, so as the app ages it’s become more difficult to maintain. As technology continues to advance, we can’t guarantee that Wunderlist will continue to work as it should, or as we’d like it to.”

Along with confirming that the Wunderlist services will close in May 2020, the company is also recommending current users switch over to its To Do app. It has also confirmed that users will be able to import lists from Wunderlist straight into To Do, however, a Microsoft Account is needed to use the app.

To Do from Microsoft made its debut about two years back and since then the company has greatly improved the offering. Earlier this year, the company also introduced a Mac version of the app and has now total overhauled the interface to make it familier for the Wunderlist users.

The company has also ensured that users’ favorite features — like list groups (folders), steps (subtasks), file attachments, sharing and task assignments have made their way over to Microsoft To Do.

After May 6th, tasks in Wunderlist will no longer sync, but you’ll still be able to important tasks into To Do “for a period of time.” Earlier this year, Wunderlist founder Christian Reber had offered to buy back the popular task management app from Microsoft, just to avoid it being shut down.

