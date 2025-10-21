Anthropic has announced the expansion of its AI-powered coding assistant, Claude Code, to both iOS and the web. Till now, the tool had been limited to use within terminal and desktop development environments. The update allows users to connect to repositories, issue coding instructions in natural language, and have the AI automatically write, edit, and test code (all from a browser or mobile device). Previously available only as a developer-focused command-line and IDE integration, Claude Code’s new rollout brings its core capabilities into a flexible, cloud-based workspace that can be used on any platform.

With the new web version, Claude Code now offers a full coding interface that resembles a live development environment. Users can link their GitHub projects, instruct the model to perform tasks like fixing bugs, refactoring sections of code, adding new features, or optimizing performance, and then watch as Claude Code automatically implements the changes. The AI can run tests, create commits, and open pull requests without manual input, working in a secure cloud sandbox that mirrors a real coding environment. This approach eliminates the need for local setup and complex integrations.

The interface of the web version features multiple panes that allow users to view prompts, AI responses, and code outputs side by side. Each coding session runs in an isolated environment, with configurable options for network access depending on the security needs of a project. Early previews show that users can choose between fully sandboxed sessions with no network connection or open setups that allow limited external access. The rollout is currently taking place through an early access program, but the company has confirmed that full public access will follow soon.

At the same time on iOS, the AI firm has integrated Claude Code directly into the Claude app. While it is not designed to replace a full desktop IDE, the iOS version makes it possible to review code changes, check pull requests, and trigger small fixes on the go. Developers can start a task on their laptop and later continue managing it from their phone. This level of mobility is particularly useful for distributed teams and remote work settings.

This comes amid rising competition in AI coding tools, with Anthropic positioning Claude Code as a strong rival to GitHub Copilot and OpenAI’s Codex. The timing of this development is especially significant, as the company (which recently released its latest AI model, Claude Sonnet 4.5) is currently dealing with several controversies and challenges. Financially, while the company’s revenue run rate has grown from around $1 billion at the start of 2025 to over $5 billion by August, it remains unprofitable, struggling with the high costs of computing power, data processing, and recruiting top AI researchers. Even after settling an authors’ copyright lawsuit for $1.5 billion, Anthropic still faces major legal issues, including a case from Reddit in June 2025 over using its content without permission.

