OpenAI wants you to use ChatGPT more often, so much so that it wants the app to become your go-to thing as you wake up in the morning. To that end, the AI upstart has introduced a new feature called ‘ChatGPT Pulse’, which gives users a personalized daily feed of updates, reminders, and suggestions created by the AI. Unlike the standard version of ChatGPT, which responds only when prompted, Pulse works quietly in the background while users sleep. It reviews past chats, uses ChatGPT’s memory, and can also draw information from optional app connections like Gmail and Google Calendar. Each night, it prepares relevant material, and the following morning, it presents this as a series of visual cards in the ChatGPT mobile app.

Each card in Pulse highlights a specific piece of information, like a follow-up on a project, a reminder for an event, or suggestions linked to upcoming travel. Users can tap on a card to expand it for more details or simply dismiss it. All cards refresh daily, which means old information does not build up or clutter the feed. Actually, the AI trendsetter is keeping Pulse to just one daily update, so it gives useful information without turning into an endless social-style feed.

Notably, personalization is central to how Pulse works. The AI takes into account not only the context it gathers from conversations and memory but also direct feedback from the user. Each card includes options to give a thumbs up or thumbs down, helping ChatGPT learn what is helpful and what is not. Over time, this feedback is meant to shape the kinds of updates Pulse delivers. Even people can guide the feature by specifying the areas they want to see more of, like news, work-related reminders, or lifestyle suggestions. Importantly, Pulse operates on an opt-in basis. Connections to external apps are turned off by default, and users can decide whether to enable them.

For now, the feature is being introduced only for Pro subscribers on the mobile app, giving OpenAI a chance to test it with a smaller group of users. The company has said that it plans to expand access in the future, with Plus subscribers expected to be next in line once the preview phase is complete.

But despite all its advantages, the launch of Pulse also brings concerns about privacy and security. Because the feature can use personal data and connect with apps like email or calendars, some people may feel uneasy about giving an AI that level of access, even if everything is optional and secured. The AI giant itself admits that the feature will not always be accurate or relevant in its early stages and is relying on user feedback to improve its performance over time.

“Pulse is a preview and won’t always get things right. It aims to show you what’s most relevant and useful, but you may still see suggestions that miss the mark,” the ChatGPT maker noted.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →