OpenAI has announced a major new initiative to prepare workers for a global tech-economy that is increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence (AI). The company revealed that it will launch a dedicated jobs platform, called ‘OpenAI Jobs Platform’, in 2026, designed to connect employers with candidates who have AI-related skills. The idea behind the platform is to make it easier for companies and government agencies to find employees who are trained to use AI tools effectively, while also giving job seekers an opportunity to showcase their expertise in this rapidly growing field.

“We realize that anyone looking to hire, whether it’s through the Jobs Platform or elsewhere, needs to trust that candidates are actually fluent in AI. Most businesses, including small businesses, think AI is the key to their future. And most of the companies we talk to want to make sure their employees know how to use our tool. Importantly, the jobs platform won’t just be a way for big companies to attract more talent. It will have a track dedicated to helping local businesses compete, and local governments find the AI talent they need to better serve their constituents,” the firm said.

Meanwhile, the ChatGPT maker is also preparing to launch a certification program that will begin rolling out in the coming months. This program is intended to train workers on how to apply AI in their daily responsibilities, ranging from using AI to improve efficiency to learning how to adapt their roles as automation becomes more common. Employees who complete the program will receive certification, which serves as official recognition of their skills and can give them an advantage in the job market. By offering structured training, the company hopes to make AI tools less confusing and more accessible to a wide range of workers.

Even the AI giant is collaborating with a number of organizations to implement this program, including Walmart, which is the largest private employer in the United States. The Sam Altman-led company has set an ambitious target of certifying 10 million Americans in AI-related skills by 2030. The company specifically highlighted that these newly introduced initiatives are part of its commitment to supporting the White House’s push to expand AI literacy.

The timing of these developments becomes especially significant amid the escalating AI talent war. In June 2025, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman accused Meta of offering massive signing bonuses (~ $100 million) to lure away his company’s researchers, a claim that Meta’s CTO Andrew Bosworth later denied. Additionally, OpenAI is also facing controversies over its AI models, including a lawsuit from the parents of a 16-year-old who died by suicide after using ChatGPT. The company has promised stronger safety features, but it remains under scrutiny as some fine-tuned systems have shown harmful and unethical behaviour.

The Tech Portal is published by Blue Box Media Private Limited. Our investors have no influence over our reporting. Read our full Ownership and Funding Disclosure →