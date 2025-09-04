Google has introduced a major audio upgrade for its Pixel phones, allowing users to stream music, podcasts, and other sounds to multiple sets of headphones at the same time. The feature, called ‘Audio Sharing’, is powered by expanded support for Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast and is rolling out with the latest Android 16 update on Pixel 8 and newer devices. Clearly, with this feature, users can listen to the same song, podcast, or video together on their own wireless headphones instead of sharing a single pair.

The new capability works in two ways. Pixel phones can connect directly to two pairs of compatible headphones, or they can create a private audio broadcast using Auracast. In the broadcast mode, friends can join the stream by scanning a QR code or using Google’s Fast Pair feature, which makes it quick to connect without complicated pairing steps. This makes it easy for two or more people to enjoy the same audio at the same time, whether they are travelling together, watching a video on one phone, or simply sharing music.

According to the tech titan, headphone compatibility is also important for the feature to work. Only devices that support LE Audio and Auracast will be able to connect to the Pixel’s new Audio Sharing system. So far, several Sony models are confirmed to work, including the LinkBuds S, LinkBuds Open, LinkBuds Fit, the WF-1000XM5 and XM6 earbuds, and the WH-1000XM6 over-ear headphones, along with Sony’s InZone gaming headsets. Meanwhile, other companies like Samsung and Xiaomi already sell LE Audio-ready earbuds, and modern hearing aids designed with the new standard are also supported.

Notably, the technology powering this update is part of the latest improvements to Bluetooth. One of the key changes is LE Audio, which uses a new audio format called the LC3 codec. This format delivers clear, high-quality sound while using less power, which makes it especially useful for small devices like wireless earbuds and hearing aids that need to save battery. On top of that, there is Auracast, a feature that lets a phone act like a mini radio transmitter. With Auracast, several people can connect their own headphones to the same audio stream at the same time. Along with everyday use, this feature also has potential in public places like airports, gyms, museums, and classrooms, where one audio feed can be broadcast and received by anyone with compatible headphones.

