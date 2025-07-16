OpenAI is reportedly developing a new payment checkout system that will be integrated directly into ChatGPT. This feature will allow users to discover products through conversation and complete their purchases without leaving the chat interface, reports the Financial Times. The feature is currently in development, and OpenAI (along with e-commerce giant Shopify) is showcasing early prototypes to select brands.

The new system is designed to streamline the shopping experience within ChatGPT, removing the need for users to click out to external websites when they want to buy something. At present, ChatGPT can suggest products based on relevance through web search data, but users must complete purchases elsewhere. With this new checkout feature, the AI trendsetter intends to handle the entire transaction process inside the chat window. The Microsoft-backed AI firm is also expected to generate revenue by taking a cut from each completed transaction.

Under this project, Shopify will provide the back-end infrastructure needed to support online retail operations. Notably, the e-commerce giant already has experience in enabling commerce on platforms like TikTok, and its technology will be adjusted to fit within the conversational framework of ChatGPT. The two companies are reportedly in active talks with select brands to finalise commission structures before starting the pilot. According to the report, the checkout system is still in the prototype stage.

This move is said to be part of a broader strategy by OpenAI to monetize its large user base beyond subscriptions and diversify its income streams. The company recently reported a $10 billion annualized revenue run rate as of June 2025 (up from $5.5 billion in December 2024), though it still posted a net loss of around $5 billion last year. The company is reportedly aiming to reach $125 billion in revenue by 2029. This comes just months after it raised $40 billion in funding, pushing its valuation to $300 billion.

Even apart from earning commissions on transactions, integrating commerce directly into conversations could open another revenue stream for the AI firm through advertising. Experts suggest that nowadays, brands are trying to boost visibility within ChatGPT’s responses due to its high traffic. To achieve this, they are optimising their product metadata to maximize visibility in ChatGPT’s results. According to the report, this emerging trend is known as ‘AIO’ (Artificial Intelligence Optimization). And such an approach could completely change the digital marketing landscape and potentially challenge Google’s long-held dominance in search and advertising.

The effort to add revenue generation sources comes as earlier reports suggest that the ChatGPT maker has introduced credit-based pricing for ‘ChatGPT Enterprise’. Instead of a fixed monthly or yearly subscription, companies will now purchase credits to access advanced features and tools.